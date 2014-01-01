2beMAG is open to all kind of proposals for publication. However, bear in mind the following guidelines before submitting a proposal to us:
For fashion photography: pro photography level standards, a minimum of 8 photographs in high-res., at least 5 different stylisms, data of all the team involved, full and correct credits for all images...
For articles: from 100 to 1.500 words. At least 3 images/photographies/videos included. Texts must fit publishing quality standards (vocabulary, grammar, etc.).
For video-art: Information about the creators, a short excerpt (100-300 words) and the video piece.
Other kind of submissions will be studied by the editor in chief.
As proper of an online magazine, at 2beMAG we offer a wide variety of rich-media options to fit your advertisement interests:
2beMAG's natural environment is the Internet and is publish both in English and Spanish, we have two huge markets instead of just one: Spanish and International. This means our publicity arrives to a wider audience than narrower magazines. Our audience is glocal: local for Spain and South-America, and global thanks to our worldwide coverage.
2beMAG is a magazine for promoting raw talents, up-and-comers, and fresh new work. The aim of the mag is to discover brands and talented people who want to exhibit their work. If you are a RAW talent and consider that you should be discovered, we invite you wherever you are to participate in our magazine 2beMAG. Let everybody know who you are. Be with us.